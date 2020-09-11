Advertisement

Cyber security poses threat to East Tennessee virtual schools

Virtual students may face invisible problems this year, but the threat will still be real.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Virtual students may face invisible problems this year, but the threat will still be real.

“As a parent, you’re always going to worry,” said Jennifer Pinkston.

Keeping track of four girls learning from home can pose challenges for Pinkston.

“You can’t be there for every single minute over their shoulder and monitoring every single second," explained Pinkston.

More than a third of students between 12 and 17 years old have been cyberbullied, according to cyber security expert Kierk Sanderlin.

“We do expect to see an increase in cyberbullying this year because there’s more students who will be online learning rather than in-person," said Sanderlin.

Parents can be keep watch of behavior changes in students such as if they suddenly aren’t interested in learning virtually or become not focused. Those are a couple warning signs that they could be facing cyberbullies.

But cyber security expanded beyond cyberbullying. Being mindful of valuable information that may be in the background of your students camera while online learning is vital.

“It’s important to understand what view that camera has just for your own safety and security," said Sanderlin.

Make sure credit cards, checkbooks, and social security or other forms of personal information aren’t in the background.

Turn off the camera and microphone when they aren’t being used.

“Cyber-hygiene is more important for these kids now than ever," said Sanderlin.

Pinkston and her husband take a proactive approach to explain how to be respectful to other students and vigilant there could be predators.

“I am confident that I have taught them the safe things to do on the Internet," said Pinkston.

She said she was also grateful her students have a class about tech safety to help enforce what she and her husband tell them.

Teachers can do their part by making sure every virtual lesson has a password and waiting room so only students in the class can be admitted.

Latest News

Education

Floyd County School of Innovation hosts open house

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT
|
By Lacey Roberts
Floyd County School of Innovation held an open house Thursday with one of their partners, Mountain Enterprises.

News

Classes resume at EKU; university has contingency plans for COVID

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT
|
By Jim Stratman
University officials say faculty and staff spent all summer putting in place safety measures to make sure students are as safe as possible when they return to class.

Education

Kentucky health officials prepare to handle potential COVID cases in schools

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By Phil Pendleton
Schools that will be reopening to in-person classes face difficult tasks this year. Among the issues they will be facing is what to do when a student tests positive for COVID-19.

News

Letcher County Schools decides to start school year completely virtual

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By Lacey Roberts
Sending out surveys to parents and staff was the next step, gathering input on how they thought the upcoming school year should look like.

News

From the classrooms to Zooms, Master Falconer takes his birds to the internet to educate

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Master Falconer takes to Zoom to continue his lessons.

Latest News

Education

Superintendents Advisory Council set to talk about school reopening plans

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT
|
By Phil Pendleton
School leaders in Kentucky plan to discuss possible plans for reopening in the fall.

Education

Bridging the learning gap; Give away hopes to help children as learning is altered because of COVID19

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Save the Children holds give away for kids.

Education

Floyd County Schools creates survey to help decide the upcoming school year

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By Lacey Roberts
While some parents are faced with making decisions they do not want to, district officials say they are ready to help.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Christopher Blevins

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
Christopher Blevins graduated from Leslie County High School with a 3.7 GPA.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever Kenzie Collier

Updated: May. 29, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
Kenzie Collier graduated from Letcher County Central High School, where she had a 4.0 GPA.

Education

Kentucky schools continue to await direction, prepare for all possibilities

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT
|
By Will Puckett
Kentucky schools continue to map out plans with limited direction for the 2020-'21 school year.