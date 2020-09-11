Corbin restaurant hopes local sports help business

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect restaurants with restrictions and guidelines. In Corbin, Shep’s Place is expecting much of the same during its busiest season.

“Corbin is a sports town so it really goes hand in hand with each other,” said Co-owner Brandon Shepherd.

Which is no surprise that it is sports season.

“Past football seasons with UK and even UK Basketball there’s been times where it’s been standing room so of course we can be having that going on,” said Shepherd.

However, this season is looking different for restaurants due to the pandemic.

“It’s a tricky situation because with the guidelines we have a lot of things that have limited us but we still have to find a way to bring that environment that you are use to having but just in a more limited capacity”

While restaurants have adjusted its capacities, Shep’s Place is still expecting fans this season, especially on Friday Nights.

“T107 has a partnership with the school and they will be offering streaming for all the home games the Redhounds are in this year,” said Shepherd. “When you are able to stream the home team here it really connects with everybody here. So we are really excited about that.”

Stadiums across the state will have fans just at a limited capacity which could help out Shep’s.

“Corbin Redhound fans are some of the most loyal fan base when it comes to football and basketball.”

The restaurant is offering seating on a first come first serve basis. They will stop serving at 10:00 p.m. and be closed by 11:00 p.m. on the weekends.

