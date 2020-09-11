Cold front brings soggy weather for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a nice day here in the mountains and that continues this evening! Friday night football is back with nice conditions. By kickoff, temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a mixture of sun and clouds. By the time you are heading home, temperatures will be in the lower 70s. We’ll hang onto the partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The Weekend

Soggy weather looks to arrive this weekend. A warm front moves in tomorrow bringing scattered showers and storms. The good news is we should start out your Saturday with some sunshine, so it won’t be a total washout. Those showers and storms look to move in after lunchtime. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances increase slightly late Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday does look like a washout for most. Highs will only get into the mid to upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-60s as that cold front moves through. We could see some breaks in the rain throughout the morning, but the afternoon and evening look soggy. We should only see about 0.5-1.5″ of rain.

Extended Forecast

After that cold front moves through, nicer weather moves in for the new week! Stray rain chances are possible Monday as that cold front moves out of here, but we will see that sunshine return with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid to upper 50s. It’ll feel comfortable with the lower humidity.

Dry weather continues throughout the workweek. Highs look to remain in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Stray rain chances could possibly return by Friday of next week, but overall we will be on a dry stretch.

