Catalytic converters stolen from Lincoln County church vans

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Lincoln County say a man cut off catalytic converters from four church vans at the same church.

Pastor Tom Graef of the Grace Fellowship Church in Stanford says since the vans have been so infrequently used since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s remarkable that they even noticed the damage at all.

“So, one of the members let me know one of the exhausts. Was hanging off one of the buses," Graef said.

A closer look revealed that the converters had been cut off not just one van but three others as well.

“I know people feel desperate during these times," said Graef.

Possibly unknown to the thief, the church had surveillance cameras set up, capturing a man in a blue shirt and a black Ford SUV. The thief first cut off converters on September 1st and then came back to finish the job in the middle of the day on September 4th.

Graef says they bought the vans to help people, possibly even those like the man who went to extremes to steal from a church.

“I feel concern for people like this gentleman, who did this, that are not even afraid to rob a church to support their habit," Graef said. “We’re not saying this because we are angry. We are saying because we want people to be warned and be checking their vehicles."

Stanford Police are investigating and say they know of at least one other church in the area that was hit.

