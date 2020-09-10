FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear spoke directly to Kentuckians about COVID-19 in a special news conference from the Capitol Rotunda Thursday afternoon

In his fourth direct address to the Commonwealth, Gov. Beshear recapped some of the “aggressive actions” he’s taken to combat the toll COVID-19 has taken on Kentucky.

You can watch it below:

Gov. Beshear gives update Watch: Gov. Beshear addresses Kentuckians about COVID-19

You can read the text of Gov. Beshear’s address below:

Kentucky passed the six-month mark in the battle against the coronavirus on September 6th and surpassed 1,000 COVID related deaths on Wednesday.

The Governor’s office announced 805 new cases along with 22 new deaths on Thursday, the highest number of deaths in one day so far since the pandemic began.

