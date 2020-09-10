Watch: Gov. Beshear addresses Kentuckians about COVID-19

Advertisement

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear spoke directly to Kentuckians about COVID-19 in a special news conference from the Capitol Rotunda Thursday afternoon

In his fourth direct address to the Commonwealth, Gov. Beshear recapped some of the “aggressive actions” he’s taken to combat the toll COVID-19 has taken on Kentucky.

You can watch it below:

Gov. Beshear gives update

Posted by WYMT on Thursday, September 10, 2020

You can read the text of Gov. Beshear’s address below:

Kentucky passed the six-month mark in the battle against the coronavirus on September 6th and surpassed 1,000 COVID related deaths on Wednesday.

The Governor’s office announced 805 new cases along with 22 new deaths on Thursday, the highest number of deaths in one day so far since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

