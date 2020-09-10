Advertisement

US Marshals capture Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting infant

US Marshals captured Oklahoma sexual assault suspect Brice Gage Watkins in Texas.
US Marshals captured Oklahoma sexual assault suspect Brice Gage Watkins in Texas.(Enid Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENID, Okla. (Gray News) - Federal authorities have captured an Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting a six-month-old child.

The Enid Police Department announced members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured 22-year-old Brice Gage Watkins Thursday afternoon in San Marcos, Texas.

Investigators said Watkins was at the home of a known associate at the time of his capture.

Watkins is facing charges of distribution of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography and three counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 12.

The Enid News & Eagle reports a woman contacted the police and said she received Facebook videos of Watkins assaulting the child.

Enid police said the victim became a one-year-old in June.

An Enid man who filmed himself sexually abusing a baby and distributing the video via social media has been arrested...

Posted by Enid Police Department on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
In a release Thursday morning, Frontier Nursing University announced it is donating its campus in Hyden to Leslie County.

News

Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Family members worry as COVID 19 cases increase in Federal Prison, communication lacks

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
FCI Manchester is nearing 150 cases of COVID 19, and now family members are asking for better communication.

News

Local health departments announce COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Thursday

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky have reported hundreds of cases since the pandemic started back in March.

Latest News

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

National Politics

Russian hackers targeting U.S. campaigns, Microsoft says

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft security software and the targets notified.

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear addresses Kentuckians about COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Governor is expected to address the ongoing efforts to control the virus and other topics.

State

Gov. Beshear: 805 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, 22 new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

National

28-year-old teacher at SC public school dies of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
The 28-year-old teacher had been an educator for five years.

News

Corbin receives $15 million federal transportation Grant with the assistance of Mitch McConnell

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
McConnell assists with $15 million federal transportation grant for Corbin