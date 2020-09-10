Advertisement

UPDATE | Name of suspect involved in hardware store shooting released

Police responding to shooting
Police responding to shooting(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPDATE 9/10/20 @ 1:26 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police say an employee of a hardware store was shot after trying to stop a shoplifter.

It happened around 11:03 a.m. Thursday at Pile Hardware on Washington Street West.

Police say they found the victim, Robert E. Carpenter, 60, of Charleston with a gunshot wound to the leg.

They say Carpenter was attempting to stop a shoplifter outside of the store when he was shot by the shoplifter.

Several witnesses were able to give a description of the suspect to 911.

An officer with CPD who was dressed in regular clothing was headed west in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue when he noticed a man who matched the description of the suspect.

Police say the officer told the suspect to stop, but he ignored him and went inside a business.

CPD called the business and were able to convince the suspect to come outside where he was taken into custody.

Police say the shoplifter is Jeffery Scott Smith, 37, of Charleston. He’s charged with malicious wounding, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and a convicted felon carrying a concealed weapon.

Carpenter was taken to the hospital where he is listed as stable.

UPDATE 9/10/20 @ 12:25 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An employee of a hardware store was sent to the hospital after a shooting.

Charleston Police says the victim is an employee of F. M. Pile Hardware Co in the 1600 of Washington Street West. He was shot in the leg.

Police say they have one person in custody.

UPDATE 9/10/20 @ 11:32 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting.

Dispatchers say one person has been taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their injuries.

Charleston Police is investigating.

It happened in the 1600 block of Washington Street West around 11 Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY 9/10/20 @ 11:16 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers say police are responding to a shooting.

It happened in the 1600 block of Washington Street West around 11 Thursday morning.

According to dispatchers, there is one patient.

No other information has been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

