Splash pad to open in Corbin for the first time

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday will be a big day for kids in Corbin as the new Splash Pad will open for the first time.

The new water area across from City Hall downtown Corbin will open Friday after more than a year of preparation.

Suzie Razmus, Corbin mayor, says she is excited to see the free activity open for the community.

“We wanted to do it right so everything has been well thought out and I think it’s just gonna be such a great addition to downtown Corbin," said Razmus. "It is going to be on a wristband system because we are 50% capacity due to Covid so that means 22 people total that’s kids and adults here in the splash park. So they are going to wristband by color and they’ll switch out at the top of the hour. "

The splash pad will be open seven days a week.

Marlon Sams, city manager, says all the work has paid off.

“We were originally going to put it at the other end of town but luckily we had a donor that gave us the property here donated to the city to use it here and we named it in her honor,” said Sams. "We are excited for it to open tomorrow. I think we’ll have a lot of kids here tomorrow trying it out. "

The Splash Pad will be open from 9 a.m. until dusk each day.

