Advertisement

Special session to deal with police reform possible

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A special legislative session dealing with police reform could happen, but it’s not clear when.

In a Thursday news conference, the Kentucky Black Legislative Caucus said they have met with Gov. Andy Beshear on issues critical to equity, social justice and economic viability. The KLBC also said they want more seats at the table with Republicans on issues deeply impacting them.

The belief from these lawmakers is that if the General Assembly doesn’t act, more violence will happen.

Rep. Reginald Meeks (D-Louisville) believes that without police reform, another situation like Breonna Taylor, George Floyd or James Blake will happen again.

“It’s not a matter of if...it’s a matter of when," Rep. Meeks said.

“An expressed concern about issues impacting the African American community and the commonwealth of Kentucky..but not call us to be part of the discussion," said Rep. Reginald Meeks (D-Louisville)

Rep. George Brown Jr. (D-Lexington) believes in the need for legislative action, saying "It needs to be done, to deal with the ills of this country, to deal with America’s original sin. Not just in Kentucky but in this nation.”

The KLBC had a meeting with Gov. Beshear on Tuesday after they say they felt Republicans were considering agenda items important to them, but not calling them to the table.

“An expressed concern about issues impacting the African American community and the commonwealth of Kentucky, but not call us to be part of the discussion," Rep. Meeks said.

House Minority Floor Leader Rep. Joni Jenkins (D-Louisville) said they will have their own agenda ideas, which may not be discussed until next year, finished within the month. Rep. Jenkins also says they want a state welcoming and safe for everyone.

“Additionally the House Democratic Caucus has a work group on policing and criminal justice issues," Rep. Jenkins said.

No one would say what specific reforms would be pushed, but both Republicans and Democrats have talked about banning no-knock warrants.

“Well, I think whatever bill we move forward with it will come out on the back end of some agreement and go in with some agreement," Rep. Meeks said.

We reached out to both state house and senate Republican leadership on their reaction to the KLBC’s actions but have not heard back.

Regardless of whether or not a special session takes place, Rep. Brown says there will be legislation in the 2021 session central to issues that concern the KLBC.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Somerset Briar Jumpers

Updated: 22 minutes ago

State

Kentucky judge reprimanded for abruptly sending man to jail

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Judicial Conduct Commission issued the public reprimand against Circuit Judge Robert Conley.

State

Sen. Mitch McConnell clashes with Amy McGrath over 9/11 comments

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
On the eve of the anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on American soil, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath are battling over an ad reviving her reference to the tragedy.

News

Man indicted on murder charges in Clay County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
A Clay County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple counts after a deadly crash.

Latest News

News

Pikeville to hold 9/11 First Responder Remembrance Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Pikeville will host a ceremony, followed by a parade, to honor the fallen heroes of the September 11 attacks and celebrate the men and women who serve each day.

News

Floyd County church extends ministry as student virtual learning hub 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

‘Knoxville tiger’ could be bobcat or cougar, says Zoo Knoxville expert

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A tiger expert from Zoo Knoxville said it’s “absolutely possible and absolutely likely” that a bobcat or cougar could have been mistaken for a tiger.

News

Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
In a release Thursday morning, Frontier Nursing University announced it is donating its campus in Hyden to Leslie County.

News

Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

A somber act; Cash Express continues yearly tradition of honoring first responders 6 P.M.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6