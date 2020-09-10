Advertisement

Sen. Mitch McConnell clashes with Amy McGrath over 9/11 comments

(Source: WAVE/Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - On the eve of the anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on American soil, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath are battling over an ad reviving her reference to the tragedy.

The exchange was sparked by an ad from McConnell in the Kentucky Senate race.

It criticizes McGrath for 2017 comments comparing the feeling she had seeing President Donald Trump elected to how she felt after the attack of Sept. 11, 2001.

McGrath says she won’t “get lectured on patriotism” by McConnell. She notes she was on alert as a Marine pilot to help defend the West Coast in response to the terror attacks.

