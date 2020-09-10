Advertisement

Scattered rain chances possible later today

WYMT Scattered Showers(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While it will feel a little muggier today, it’s still not a bad forecast for early September.

Today and Tonight

At the risk of continuing to sound like a broken record, patchy dense fog continues to be a factor in your morning drive. We’ll start off sunny, but clouds will gradually increase throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Scattered rain chances look likely later this afternoon and into the early evening. It’ll be a little warmer with highs in the mid-80s.

Outside of a stray rain chance early tonight, look for dry conditions, partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast for the first football Friday night in the mountains looks pretty good. Expect to see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a stray chance for a passing shower during the heat of the day. We should dry out completely by kickoff. Highs will top out in the low 80s before dropping into the upper 60s overnight.

The weekend, however, is a different story. Rain chances increase Saturday evening and they stick around through Sunday. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies both days and sliding temperatures. We’ll still be in the low 80s for highs on Saturday and then drop to around 80 on Sunday.

If you have been eagerly awaiting an extended stretch of cooler air like I have, I have a treat for us next week. Daytime highs starting Monday should only be in the upper 70s to low 80s all week with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Outside of some stray rain chances, we look mostly dry too.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

