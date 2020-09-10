Pikeville to hold 9/11 First Responder Remembrance Day

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Nineteen years after the September 11 attacks, Pikeville plans to remember the fallen heroes while celebrating the men and women who risk their lives each day.

A ceremony will kick off a delayed First Responder Remembrance Day with several speakers on the schedule to meet at the Pikeville Police Department at 3 p.m. After the ceremony, which officials say will follow distancing guidelines and be limited attendance, a parade will travel through the streets of Pikeville.

Organizers said people are welcome to watch the parade from around their own vehicles while staying in their family units.

Police Chief Chris Edmonds said it is important to keep the memory of 9/11 alive and honor the fallen heroes, even in the midst of a pandemic.

“We decided to do it on September 11 to honor every first responder for that day, that tragic day in America," he said. "So, we usually had a big thing in the park. But we can’t gather and do anything like that right now, so we decided to do just the smallest thing we could right now to honor the first responders and honor the first responders for 9/11.”

There will also be a live stream of the event.

