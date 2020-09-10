Perry and Leslie Counties now offering same day COVID-19 test results

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Primary Care Centers in Hazard and Hyden are now able to provide same day COVID-19 test results.

“We have now gotten equipment that we can do PCR testing, which is the best testing that is available right now for COVID-19," said Christie Herald, a nurse practitioner with Primary Care.

The initial turn around for test results were up to 36 hours. Continued problems with outsourced companies had Primary Care realize they needed to make some changes. “The very first group of test that we’ve done there were several specimens that the time to get it back was 4 to 5 days even seven days, so we found another company that we were able to work with that reduces that time; however the goal was to be able to get that as quickly as possible.”

Now some may wonder if this testing is similar to rapid testing and it is not, “On the rapid test there’s more chance of a false negative then there is with the PCR testing,” said Herald.

“That test is available in about 15 minutes but that is a screening test that is not a diagnosis,” she said.

Anybody who tests positive on that screening test will have those sent for confirmation. Recommending that those who do choose rapid testing are symptomatic or have had high-risk exposure.

″So if you’ve been in 6 foot of someone for more than 15 minutes who has tested positive for COVID-19 then we can go ahead and do that screening," said Herald.

The PCR testing will be processed at the new Pinnacle Lab in Leslie County.

“That patient knows right there that day if they do have COVID-19. The importance of that is being able to diagnose more quickly then we can get those patients into quarantine, identify their contacts, and then cut down on the transmission," she said. “The main thing in terms of COVID-19 is to stop the spread."

The way to stop the spread is to identify it early and quarantine those individuals, therefore reducing the people they would have spread it to otherwise.

This testing will also reduce the risk of specimens being misplaced or sent to the wrong place. Primary Care employees will become the couriers of the specimens, taking them directly to the Pinnacle Lab several times a day.

PCR testing is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-430 p.m.

