Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Somerset Briar Jumpers

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Briar Jumpers 2019 season was one unlike any other.

“As good as it could’ve went to be quite honest with you. Very fortunate to come away with the win, very happy with the win, just a great season overall,” said head coach, Robbie Lucas.

Somerset made history with a miracle play with zero seconds on the clock. The play brought home Somerset’s first Class 2A State Championship in the school’s history.

“Coming out making a statement, everyone doubting us last year and coming out 14-1 it meant a lot and then to send all the seniors 24, 26 of them out with a bang, pretty good ending,” added Drew Johnson, senior offensive lineman.

However, the Briar Jumpers lose key pieces heading into the 2020 season, 24 pieces to be exact.

“Yeah we had those 24 seniors that was a big part of our team last year. We had 11 starters that were seniors and I was a junior last year and I’m a senior now so I gotta step up,” said Dyllan Keith, senior linebacker.

Despite the loss in leadership, the senior class is ready for the challenge.

“So we’ve had some players come in and some freshmen that might get some time if they work hard. They can definitely get some time this year. Just to help them build their football IQ and confidence at a varsity level is huge,” added, Kaiya Sheron.

The Briar Jumpers hope to make another run to Kroger Field and make history once again.

“It would be awesome. I mean going 113 years and then winning back to back in two years it would be awesome, but I mean to get back there again we got to get the chemistry going we got to get everybody on the same page all year,” said Kade Grundy.

Although the Briar Jumpers lost 24 seniors, they return a key piece in senior quarterback, Kaiya Sheron. The season has not started yet, but speculation is flying about who will be the next 2020 Kentucky Mr. Football. Sheron is an early front runner but says his priority is in Somerset.

“I don’t really care about Mr. Football but I would much rather have another state ring than a trophy I’ll never look at. So I obviously have a bunch of friends that are in the senior class with me so to send them off and that will be their last high school memory for football, would be a nice touch,” said Sheron.

In his junior campaign, Sheron threw for 3,128 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The Briar Jumpers begin the 2020 season on the road at Whitley County.

