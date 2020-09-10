Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

(WYMT) - A perfect 15-0 and a state title in the same season does not come often.

“You probably won’t find a more thankful coach. I just feel like God has smiled on us and I don’t think you’ll find a more thankful community,” added head coach Jim Matney.

The Johnson Central Golden Eagles not only had a perfect season, but beat their opponents by an average of 34 points a game.

“Every team has their ups and downs. We were very fortunate to battle through our ups and downs. I think we overcome many obstacles. I think it really paid off, but we definitely put in the work,” said senior tight end, Zach Russell.

This season the Golden Eagles lose key pieces, including 12 seniors and a starting quarterback.

“It’ll just take us a while with some younger guys filling in, but they’re always ready come playoff time,” added Dylan Preston, senior, outside linebacker.

Johnson Central does return a key piece in Grant Bingham. The junior offensive lineman, has 17 offers so far, including Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan and Michigan State. However, Bingham has special ties to the blue and white.

“Well, my grandfather played football at Kentucky when he was going through that. It means a lot to me I’ve grown up watching Kentucky play, it’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” said Bingham.

As the Golden Eagles adjust to a shorter season, they also have less time to prepare.

“You gotta peak at the right time, your kids have to be hungry at the right time. They can’t be burnt out. So this is a different schedule for us now, you know were going to line up and play football in three weeks and you know I’ve never done that before,” added Matney.

The Golden Eagles hope the adjustments will not hinder their chance to make a sixth straight run to Kroger Field.

“It would be absolutely fantastic to go there and off a great campaign at Johnson Central and get a final ring for them,” said Cam Willis, senior, left guard.

The Golden Eagles start the 2020 season on the road at Bell County.

