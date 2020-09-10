Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Whitley County Colonels

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After a 3-8 season in 2018, the Whitley County Colonels rebounds in 2019 with a 7-3 record. The Colonels had a lead on Southwestern in the Class 5A District 8 title game before things went south.

“We just gotta clean up small things. I mean we were there last year," Tanner Gilbert said, a senior running back and linebacker for the Colonels. "We were just a couple plays away from actually winning, so we just gotta clean up the small things.”

Now in their second season under Jep Irwin, Whitley County brings back and brings in a number of athletes.

“I think athleticism. We return a lot of guys and a lot guys that weren’t out here running around last year are now, and they brought a lot of speed and provided a lot of depth on both sides of the ball," Jordan Pruitt said, the Colonels' new defensive coordinator.

Irwin has the Colonels focused on the small things that Gilbert believes would have helped them against Southwestern

“We’re just focusing on the details really. I mean he just makes us come out every day and work harder and harder," Gilbert said. "He likes us to pay attention to detail about everything, so we just work on that.”

Those little things will be tested early, as the Colonels start the season with three teams in our preseason Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 (Somerset - 9/11, Bell County - 9/18, Pulaski County - 9/25).

“We feel like playing great competition’s going to bring the best out of us," Pruitt said. "We think the boys are up to it, we think our staff’s up to it. That’s the goal.”

The Colonels hope that their tough schedule combined with a tough mentality will take them deeper into the playoffs.

“Our guys have really had great attitudes and they’ve had a championship mentality through all of this, and it’s been a hard deal to deal with," Pruitt said. "But they’ve done it every stride of the way. They’ve been awesome.”

