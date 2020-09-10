Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Rockcastle County Rockets

By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Rockets had a solid 2019 season, going 8-4 and falling to eventual Class 3A runner-ups Bell County in the District 5 title game.

The good news for the Rockets is that they return a number of starters from that team, as they hope to make a deeper run in the playoffs in 2020.

“Returning those guys, there’s not as big a learning curve coming into this season, so you know with all the delays and everything that we’ve had, we’ve been able to pick up where we left off in a lot of ways. The tackling stuff’s been really good," Rockets Head Coach Scott Parkey said. "The guys have really come in to just talking about the tackling, the words that we’ve used is gonna be really, really big. Those guys have been able to teach the younger guys along the way how we do things, how we go through practice, how we do those little things that are gonna make us good.”

Rockcastle County travels to Whitesburg to take on Letcher Central during Week 1.

