Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Paintsville Tigers

By Camille Gear
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville Tigers came into the 2019 season with hopes of getting to play for the Commonwealth’s ultimate prize.

"It’s like a family that’s the best thing about this just playing the best game in the world. There’s nothing like it,” said Hunter Ousley, senior offensive lineman.

The Tigers made the trip to play the Pikeville Panthers in the Class 1A State Championship.

"It went pretty well. We obviously made it to the state championship. We had a really good run game and were looking to expand on that this year. Tough loss but we’re coming back working harder preparing for this season,” said senior lineman, John Blackburn.

However, the game did not go the Tigers way, losing 43-0, and became the Class 1A State Champion runners up.

"Everybody’s crying except for the one team and that’s the way it is every year and that’s been our goal since day one to get there and play and do our best to try to win it and that’ll be our goal this year,” added head coach Joe Chirico.

The Tigers return 13 seniors this year, as they look to make it back to the title game.

"We got to work a lot harder than we did last year because obviously it wasn’t enough and I’m just hoping we will be in the same spot,” said senior quarterback Jake Hyden.

The Tigers kick off the season at East Jessamine.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

Updated: moments ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Golden Eagles start the 2020 season on the road at Bell County.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Pulaski County Maroons

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Pulaski County Maroons

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Whitley County Colonels

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Colonels finished with an 8-4 record in their first season under Jep Irwin.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Whitley County Colonels

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Whitley County Colonels

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Corbin Redhounds

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Redhounds finished with a 6-5 record in 2019, falling to Wayne County in the Class 4A District 7 championship.

Latest News

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Corbin Redhounds

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Corbin Redhounds

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Bell County Bobcats

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Bobcats kick off the season at home hosting the Johnson Central Golden Eagles.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Bell County Bobcats

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Bell County Bobcats

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Belfry Pirates

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Pirates have won five Class 3A titles in the past decade.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Belfry Pirates

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Belfry Pirates