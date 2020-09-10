Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Paintsville Tigers

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville Tigers came into the 2019 season with hopes of getting to play for the Commonwealth’s ultimate prize.

"It’s like a family that’s the best thing about this just playing the best game in the world. There’s nothing like it,” said Hunter Ousley, senior offensive lineman.

The Tigers made the trip to play the Pikeville Panthers in the Class 1A State Championship.

"It went pretty well. We obviously made it to the state championship. We had a really good run game and were looking to expand on that this year. Tough loss but we’re coming back working harder preparing for this season,” said senior lineman, John Blackburn.

However, the game did not go the Tigers way, losing 43-0, and became the Class 1A State Champion runners up.

"Everybody’s crying except for the one team and that’s the way it is every year and that’s been our goal since day one to get there and play and do our best to try to win it and that’ll be our goal this year,” added head coach Joe Chirico.

The Tigers return 13 seniors this year, as they look to make it back to the title game.

"We got to work a lot harder than we did last year because obviously it wasn’t enough and I’m just hoping we will be in the same spot,” said senior quarterback Jake Hyden.

The Tigers kick off the season at East Jessamine.

