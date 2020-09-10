Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Hazard Bulldogs

By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The goal for a program like Hazard is always the mountain top.

“Our goal is a state championship, bring it back to Hazard. Nothing less," Tyson Turner said, a junior running back and defensive back for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are under new leadership, as Dan Howard takes over for Mark Dixon after he left for Perry Central

“They’re good guys. They’re making us work hard and I appreciate that a lot," Jondon Olinger said, a senior wide receiver and cornerback. "We’re working on our discipline a lot. It’s good. They’re gonna be good coaches for sure.”

“Three things we really - the first day I came in, there are three things we’re gonna work on: we’re gonna get in shape, we’re gonna be discipline, and we’re gonna have fun," Howard said. "And I feel like we lost a few games last year because we were out of shape and maybe some penalties at crucial times. And that’s just some things we have to work on, and we preach that every day.”

Howard and the Bulldogs take on a host of tough competition during the regular season, including matchups with defending 2A state champions Somerset, and 1A runner-up Paintsville. Howard knows the Bulldogs will need these tests to get ready for the postseason.

“Well I believe if you want to be a good football team, you have to play good football teams. That’s what we do and that’s what we’ve always done here. You gotta prepare yourself for the playoffs and when you get in the playoffs, you have to play teams like Pikeville, Paintsville, so you might as well go ahead and play the Harlan County’s, Somerset’s and the Whitley County’s and prepare yourself for that,” Howard said. "A lot of the time, they’re gonna have 50-60 kids, and we usually have 30-35, but we try to move kids around and get in shape. And if we lose, we learn from it. We don’t wanna lose any games, but we’ll learn from it and get ready for the next week.”

The Bulldogs open the season in the Bill Dixon Bowl at Perry Central on September 12 against Floyd Central.

