Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Harlan County Black Bears

By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Black Bears comes into the 2020 season off the back of a solid 8-4 year and a playoff win. Though the Black Bears fell to Johnson Central, they are focused on what they can control.

“You know, I thought we had a pretty good season last year. You know, eight wins, won a playoff game. But Johnson Central ends up beating us out and they go undefeated and win the state championship. So I think everybody in the district has to start with their sites set on Johnson Central," Head Coach Eddie Creech said. "They’re a very solid football team, solid football program. But our focus is mainly on us. Harlan County has to improve every day in every facet of the game.”

Harlan County had a top 20 defense in the class last season, but they say they still have improvements to make on that side of the ball.

“Well the biggest thing is we have a tendency to finish the games we like that, but we need to start the games like that," Cody Clayborn said, the senior signal-caller for the Black Bears. "Like it takes us a while to get into the groove of the game, especially defensively.”

The Black Bears hope to make improvements this season to make a deeper run in the playoffs.

“Hard-nosed. We hit hard, we’re gonna be there. We ain’t real special, we ain’t got no fancy moves. We’re gonna be there and run you over," Senior Running Back and Linebacker Joshua Turner said.

“I feel confident that every year as the year goes on, we continue to improve, and we have to stick to that same recipe," Creech said.

Harlan County travels to Barbourville to take on Knox Central in their season opener.

