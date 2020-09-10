Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Corbin Redhounds

By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin’s 2019 season didn’t end quite the way the Redhounds hoped.

(Tom Greer, Corbin Head Football Coach, 010-015): “If we’re not playing for a state championship, it never ends well," Tom Greer said, Corbin’s new head football coach. "So we’re always - that’s our mentality. Our kids expect to win every game.”

The Redhounds finished the season 6-5, losing to Wayne County in the Class 4A District 7 title game. 2020 gives the Redhounds a fresh start.

“Regardless of what age group you’re in - 9th, 10th, 11th,12th grade, you always have to work hard as possible and be focused and ready for the next team you play," Senior Defensive End Joshua Oliver said.

Corbin has a number of guys who have played together, and a couple with state championship experience.

“We’ve been through this before with a bunch of our guys," Austin Lewis said, a senior fullback and linebacker for Corbin. "We’ve played together, we’ve been through hard situations.”

“We’re all working towards the same goal. I’ve been in their same footsteps. I’ve been to Kroger field twice, I know what it takes to get there," Senior Linebacker Dawson Ford added. "So I’m trying to show them the mentality, the effort, everything it takes to get there and just work harder as a team.”

Even with a new head coach, the Redhounds won’t have to do much adjusting. Tom Greer moves over from the defensive coordinator spot to take over for Justin Haddix, who is at Boyle County now.

“I’m starting year 30 as a coach. As a head coach, starting my fifth year as a head coach," Greer said. "I’m excited for our season to get started. I’m excited to see what our players can do and how they’re gonna perform.”

“I completely trust in everything he’s doing, cause I had him my freshman, sophomore year, so I know what he’s gonna bring to the table," Ford added. "I think we’ll be a very good team with him as the head coach this year.”

After the disappointment in 2019, the Redhounds hope to make it back to the state title game and bring home their first trophy in almost 40 years.

