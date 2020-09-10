Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Breathitt County Bobcats

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County was on a roll throughout the regular season and early rounds of the playoffs. The Bobcats led the state in points per game and were second in scoring margin.

Then came the Class 2A state semifinal game at Somerset.

“Sometimes, when you get into there, you kind of think that you are a little better in some areas than you think you are," Bobcat Head Coach Kyle Moore said.

The Bobcats had an early 14-0 lead before Somerset came storming back to win, 40-25. Breathitt County took its lumps in that loss, but hope to use it as a learning experience.

“Somerset really exploited those little holes and we have to close them up this year," Senior Running Back and Safety Lane Weddle said.

“Somerset was a very good ball club. I think they opened our eyes up as to how physical you have to play,” William Long added, a senior offensive and defensive lineman for Breathitt County. “We’re going to try and take what they showed us and try to build on it.”

The loss also gave the Bobcats that much more motivation in the offseason.

“That game made us hungry in the offseason," Moore said. "Our kids worked extremely hard. It just showed us that we still have things to work on.”

Now the Bobcats are back in search of their first state title in 18 years, hoping to continue the Breathitt County tradition that came to a head in the late 1990s and early 2000s under Mike Holcomb.

“The goal this year is to make it all the way to the state finals. Hopefully, we can put a ring on our fingers and come home happy, put another one on the den here," Weddle said.

“There’s really nothing like it, getting to wear these colors," Long added. "It is something I am proud of, I think we are all proud of it and you can’t take for granted what we are getting to do.”

The Bobcats travel to Estill County to kick off the season. They also have a date with the defending Class 1A runner-up, Paintsville in the final week of the season.

