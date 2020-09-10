Advertisement

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Breathitt County Bobcats

By Willie Hope
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County was on a roll throughout the regular season and early rounds of the playoffs. The Bobcats led the state in points per game and were second in scoring margin.

Then came the Class 2A state semifinal game at Somerset.

“Sometimes, when you get into there, you kind of think that you are a little better in some areas than you think you are," Bobcat Head Coach Kyle Moore said.

The Bobcats had an early 14-0 lead before Somerset came storming back to win, 40-25. Breathitt County took its lumps in that loss, but hope to use it as a learning experience.

“Somerset really exploited those little holes and we have to close them up this year," Senior Running Back and Safety Lane Weddle said.

“Somerset was a very good ball club. I think they opened our eyes up as to how physical you have to play,” William Long added, a senior offensive and defensive lineman for Breathitt County. “We’re going to try and take what they showed us and try to build on it.”

The loss also gave the Bobcats that much more motivation in the offseason.

“That game made us hungry in the offseason," Moore said. "Our kids worked extremely hard. It just showed us that we still have things to work on.”

Now the Bobcats are back in search of their first state title in 18 years, hoping to continue the Breathitt County tradition that came to a head in the late 1990s and early 2000s under Mike Holcomb.

“The goal this year is to make it all the way to the state finals. Hopefully, we can put a ring on our fingers and come home happy, put another one on the den here," Weddle said.

“There’s really nothing like it, getting to wear these colors," Long added. "It is something I am proud of, I think we are all proud of it and you can’t take for granted what we are getting to do.”

The Bobcats travel to Estill County to kick off the season. They also have a date with the defending Class 1A runner-up, Paintsville in the final week of the season.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

Updated: moments ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Golden Eagles start the 2020 season on the road at Bell County.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Pulaski County Maroons

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Pulaski County Maroons

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Whitley County Colonels

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Colonels finished with an 8-4 record in their first season under Jep Irwin.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Whitley County Colonels

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Whitley County Colonels

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Corbin Redhounds

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Redhounds finished with a 6-5 record in 2019, falling to Wayne County in the Class 4A District 7 championship.

Latest News

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Corbin Redhounds

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Corbin Redhounds

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Johnson Central Golden Eagles

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Bell County Bobcats

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Camille Gear
The Bobcats kick off the season at home hosting the Johnson Central Golden Eagles.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Bell County Bobcats

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Bell County Bobcats

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Belfry Pirates

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Willie Hope
The Pirates have won five Class 3A titles in the past decade.

Sports

Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Belfry Pirates

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Belfry Pirates