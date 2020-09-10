Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Bell County Bobcats

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 2016 the Bell County Bobcats finished 4-8. Since then two trips to the playoffs and even an appearance in the Class 3A State Championship game have the Bobcats excited for the upcoming season.

“Last year we got things a rolling and who knows we showed up at Kroger Field. You know were talking about a team that had a losing season three years ago, so we fought hard to get back. But we still have that mentality here this year,” said Head Coach Dudley Hilton.

The Bell County Bobcats went 14-1 in 2019, with one loss coming in the Class 3A State Championship game, losing to Belfry, 30-20.

“I thought last year we had it then. It was a bummer we didn’t, but this year for my senior year I would love to go out with an undefeated season and a state championship. I would die for that,” added Dawson Widener, senior, outside linebacker.

This season, the Bobcats have a clean slate, a chance to do it again.

“Oh, it would mean everything honestly. We’ve talked about it we were in sixth grade, ever since middle school. I can remember we thought this was the team to do it and we think we can do it. I don’t care what anyone else thinks we know what we can do,” said Joshua Helton, senior, center.

The road to the title game will not be easy for the Bobcats, losing the heart of Bell County’s team, London Stepheny. The quarterback and safety led the team in passing with 1,642 yards and 19 touchdowns. Stepheny also held the number two spot for rushing yards. He brought in 1,244 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“Yeah, London was a playmaker for us last year. He was a big part of the team, but this year we’re going to have a whole new set of offense, back to ole school Bell County football. Where we were just bigger than you put it down your throat and see if you can stop us,” added Hunter Bailey, senior linebacker.

The Bobcats kick off the season at home hosting the Johnson Central Golden Eagles.

