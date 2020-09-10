Peoples Bank Pigskin Preview: Belfry Pirates

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Belfry’s 2019 season ended the way most in Pond Creek have come to expect: hoisting the state championship trophy. The Pirates are back for a repeat in 2020.

“Win state last year then you come back and do the same thing. You just got to buy in," Isaac Dixon said, a senior running back and cornerback for Belfry.

Even with state title expectations again, the Pirates have legendary head coach Philip Haywood in charge, who won’t let them get caught up in the hype.

“He never focuses on the next day, he never focuses on the game," Dixon said. “We come in and do the little things right on that day.”

“Well coach, he always tells us every day that you want to get this much better every day and just a little bit better every day and by the end of the year, you will be that much better," Aidan Smith added, one of the hogs up front for the Pirates.

Though they lose 16 seniors, the cupboard is never bare for the Pirates. They return a number of seniors, including Dixon, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season, and Miami (OH) commit Brett Coleman, who starts at quarterback and safety for Belfry.

“We just always have other guys working, always wanting to get out there, always wanting to be a starter," Tyler Chaffin said, a senior defensive back.

“We got a bunch of guys back, they are ready to go," Smith added. "We’ve worked our tails off this summer.”

The Pirates line up yet another tough schedule. They open the season with perennial 5A contenders, Pulaski County, before a trip just down the road to defending Class 1A state champions, Pikeville. Belfry also takes on Kentucky commits Jordan Lovett, La’Vell Wright and Class 6A North Hardin on October 9, in addition to their annual date with defending 4A champs, Johnson Central.

“We take every team the same. We know we have a good football team coming in Friday," Smith said. "We know that we have a tough schedule, we just take things one game at a time.”

“Farther on down the road, all the good teams that we play, the higher level teams, the higher-skilled players. It helps us in the long run," Dixon added.

Adding all those elements together, the Pirates hope the recipe ends back at Kroger Field, holding the Class 3A championship trophy.

“We won state last year, but we are just coming to win again," Chaffin said. "We just have to come every day, work hard, put in the work and hopefully we can get back again and have another shot at a state title.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.