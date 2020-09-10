Advertisement

One dead in Pulaski Co. car crash

(KWTX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a car crash Thursday afternoon.

A deputy says the crash happened on Highway 80 in the Shopville community, between Somerset and the Laurel County line.

The sheriff’s office says an elderly woman was driving eastbound, when for an unknown reason, she crossed over into the westbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

A woman in the vehicle that was hit head-on is now dead, according to the sheriff’s office. They say the elderly woman in the first vehicle was trapped in the vehicle, and had to be cut out.

Traffic is being diverted in the area for the time being, but we have not learned how long emergency crews will be on the scene.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The president unleashed a barrage of tweets Thursday morning, some in an effort to change the subject, and others taking on the Woodward book head-on, defending his comments and charging the media with conspiring against him.

Forecast

Another warm day Friday, soggy weather arrives this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
We have another nice but warm day in-store before the soggy weather arrives this weekend.

News

Splash pad to open in Corbin for the first time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The Splash Pad will be open from 9 a.m. until dusk each day.

News

A somber act; Cash Express continues yearly tradition of honoring first responders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Cash Express honors first responders

Latest News

News

Perry and Leslie Counties now offering same day COVID-19 test results

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
The same day testing will be processed at the new Pinnacle Lab in Leslie County.

National

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke about the removal of thousands of troops from Iraq as well as news of the day topics from his home state and Washington.

News

Floyd County church extends ministry as student virtual learning hub

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Ridgepoint Church is on a mission to meet a community need, opening its doors to students as they come up against virtual learning hurdles.

National

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Corbin Arena slowly adding new shows to their schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Tickets are now on sale for two shows, including one for country music legend Travis Tritt at the end of September.

Regional

Trap baited with chicken set for Knoxville tiger on the loose

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Alivia Harris
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a tiger was spotted in East Knox County Wednesday night.