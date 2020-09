CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Clay County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple counts after a deadly crash.

David Tipton is accused of murdering Marshall and Melvin McQueen while operating a car under the influence of heroin.

The car crash happened in February of 2020.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

