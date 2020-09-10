Local health departments announce COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and deaths on Thursday.

The Bell County Health Department reported one new death bringing the death toll to 13. The death was a 97-year-old woman. Health officials also reported four new cases all associated with long term care centers. This brings the county’s total to 437.

The Laurel County Health Department one new death. The death was a 93-year-old man. This brings the county’s death toll to seven. Health officials also reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 650. Thursday’s cases include a 73-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman, a 27-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man.

The Whitley County Health Department reported six new cases bringing the county’s total to 231. Health officials also said if you dined in at Brooklyn Brothers Pizza between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday, September 7 or Wednesday, September 9 you may have been exposed to COVID-19. This does not apply to those who did take out only. If you believe you were exposed the health department asks that you self-quarantine.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported three new cases and five probable cases. Thursday’s cases include a 40-year-old woman from Knott County, a 23-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman from Letcher County, an 18-year-old man from Perry County, and a pediatric case under the age of 18 and a 51-year-old woman from Wolfe County. Health officials also reported nine recovered cases.

The Knox County Health Department reported three new cases bringing the county’s total to 392. 29 cases are active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported three new cases in Clay County. In Jackson County, there are seven new cases, two probable cases and two recovered cases. Health officials reported three new cases, one probable case and two recovered cases in Rockcastle County.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the county’s total to 385.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.