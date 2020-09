LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK Athletics announced that they will have 20% capacity at Kentucky football games, about 12,000 fans. Suites will be limited to 10 people.

In addition, officials say there won’t be tailgating this year.

Our sister station, WKYT was told that tickets this year will be based on K Fund points.

