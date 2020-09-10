Advertisement

Kentucky judge reprimanded for abruptly sending man to jail

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. - A Kentucky judge has been reprimanded for sending a man to jail without a hearing.

The state Judicial Conduct Commission issued the public reprimand against Circuit Judge Robert Conley. He’s a judge in Greenup and Lewis counties.

The commission said in an order Wednesday that in January Conley told a man he should shut up after listening to him explain why he hadn’t made child-support payments.

Conley didn’t conduct a hearing on holding the man in contempt of court or make written findings.

The commission says Conley told them he was fatigued from having the flu and was remorseful.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Peoples Bank Pigskin Previews: Somerset Briar Jumpers

Updated: 22 minutes ago

State

Sen. Mitch McConnell clashes with Amy McGrath over 9/11 comments

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
On the eve of the anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on American soil, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath are battling over an ad reviving her reference to the tragedy.

News

Special session to deal with police reform possible

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A special legislative session dealing with police reform could happen, but it’s not clear when.

News

Man indicted on murder charges in Clay County

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
A Clay County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple counts after a deadly crash.

Latest News

News

Pikeville to hold 9/11 First Responder Remembrance Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Pikeville will host a ceremony, followed by a parade, to honor the fallen heroes of the September 11 attacks and celebrate the men and women who serve each day.

News

Floyd County church extends ministry as student virtual learning hub 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

‘Knoxville tiger’ could be bobcat or cougar, says Zoo Knoxville expert

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A tiger expert from Zoo Knoxville said it’s “absolutely possible and absolutely likely” that a bobcat or cougar could have been mistaken for a tiger.

News

Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
In a release Thursday morning, Frontier Nursing University announced it is donating its campus in Hyden to Leslie County.

News

Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

A somber act; Cash Express continues yearly tradition of honoring first responders 6 P.M.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6