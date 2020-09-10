Advertisement

Granddaughter says grandmother who died from COVID-19 was more than a statistic

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A family said their final goodbyes Wednesday to a loving grandmother from Coal Grove who died last week from complications related to COVID-19.

Family members say Wilma McFarland died Friday after contracting the virus from an outbreak at Oakmont Manor in Greenup County, Kentucky.

“She called me from her cell phone and told me that she was isolated and she was scared, and begged me to come get her,” said granddaughter Brittany Bryant. “That was the hardest thing that I’ve ever not been able to do.”

Bryant says her grandmother was in the facility for rehab after a medical situation. She was set to visit her Mamaw a couple weeks ago, but the first case within the facility was reported and visits were cancelled. The last time she was able to see her Mamaw was in late July.

“We weren’t able to say goodbye to her. We weren’t able to help her. Those things were robbed from us. The most important thing that we lost was her hope.”

Wilma was the first death from the outbreak at Oakmont, however her granddaughter says she was much more than that statistic.

“She was whatever you need her to be ... If you knew her, you loved her. We really loved her.”

Wilma was 80 years old.

