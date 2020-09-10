Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff to honor COVID deaths, will hold wreath-laying ceremony Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s deaths from COVID-19 topped 1,000 on Wednesday.

To honor those who have died, Gov. Andy Beshear directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff.

“I am ordering that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week beginning tomorrow,” said Gov. Beshear. “Families across Kentucky are hurting as a result of the tragic losses brought by this pandemic. We are lighting our homes and businesses green and ringing our bells daily for these victims, but this is one more way we can show our support for these members of our community as they mourn their loved ones.”

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Thursday, September 10th and stay there until sunset on Wednesday, September 16th.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the Governor, the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard and the handbell ensemble from First United Methodist Church in Frankfort will gather in the Capitol Rotunda for a wreath-laying ceremony to honor those we’ve lost to the coronavirus.

You can watch that ceremony once it starts below:

