Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 805 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, 22 new deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 805 new cases and 22 new deaths in Kentucky in his COVID-19 update Thursday.

122 of the 805 new cases are children under the age of 18. 19 were children under the age of five. The youngest was a three-month-old from Fayette County.

At least 54,772 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,035.

10,791 people have recovered from the virus.

943,460 Kentuckians have received tests. The positivity rate is at 4.14 percent.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
In a release Thursday morning, Frontier Nursing University announced it is donating its campus in Hyden to Leslie County.

News

Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Family members worry as COVID 19 cases increase in Federal Prison, communication lacks

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
FCI Manchester is nearing 150 cases of COVID 19, and now family members are asking for better communication.

News

Local health departments announce COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Thursday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky have reported hundreds of cases since the pandemic started back in March.

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear addresses Kentuckians about COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Governor is expected to address the ongoing efforts to control the virus and other topics.

Latest News

News

Corbin receives $15 million federal transportation Grant with the assistance of Mitch McConnell

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
McConnell assists with $15 million federal transportation grant for Corbin

News

One dead in Pulaski Co. car crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a car crash Thursday afternoon.

National

‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The president unleashed a barrage of tweets Thursday morning, some in an effort to change the subject, and others taking on the Woodward book head-on, defending his comments and charging the media with conspiring against him.

Forecast

Another warm day Friday, soggy weather arrives this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
We have another nice but warm day in-store before the soggy weather arrives this weekend.

News

Splash pad to open in Corbin for the first time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The Splash Pad will be open from 9 a.m. until dusk each day.