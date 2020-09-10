Gov. Beshear: 805 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, 22 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 805 new cases and 22 new deaths in Kentucky in his COVID-19 update Thursday.

122 of the 805 new cases are children under the age of 18. 19 were children under the age of five. The youngest was a three-month-old from Fayette County.

At least 54,772 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,035.

10,791 people have recovered from the virus.

943,460 Kentuckians have received tests. The positivity rate is at 4.14 percent.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers (WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

