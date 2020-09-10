Advertisement

Gatlinburg SkyLift parks announces grand opening of SkyTrail

The grand opening will take place on Oct. 10 and 11.
Gatlinburg SkyTrail(Gatlinburg SkyLift Park)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced the grand opening the new SkyTrail in October.

In celebration of the new addition to the park, the highline team Rucksack Circus will walk a line suspended 150 feet across Crockett Mountain Gap. The Highline team will anchor its line on each side of the mountains, running alongside the SkyBridge, and will span approximately 75 yards on the bridge’s city side.

During their performance, a member of the highline team will provide commentary and answer guests' questions. Guests who dare to do so can even try line-walking themselves on a short line on the SkyDeck.

“Walking on a highline is much more of a moving meditation than about adrenaline chasing,” says Thomas Rogers of Rucksack Circus. “You really enter into a flow state when on the line.”

The event marks the official grand opening of the Gatlinburg SkyTrail. The elevated walkway connects both sides of the SkyBridge and follows the contours and slope of Crockett Mountain. The trail can be walked in both directions and is dog-friendly.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

