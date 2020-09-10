Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - In a release Thursday morning, Frontier Nursing University announced it is donating its campus in Hyden to Leslie County.

This comes just three weeks after FNU removed a historic stained glass window from the chapel on the nursing school’s campus, and took it to its new campus in Woodford County. This left the community outraged.

“It was more like a betrayal of what the original mission of Mary Breckinridge and the Frontier Nursing University was all about," said Ladetra Morgan who lives in Leslie County.

A group started a petition, which now has more than 3,000 signatures in hopes to be able to bring the window home to Hyden. Last week, a dozen people protested in Versailles at FNU’s campus.

“A historical item has meaning outside its context and when you move that stained glass anywhere outside that chapel it has no meaning as an historical artifact," said petition signer, Judy Owens.

FNU’s release stated the donation includes all land and buildings which values nearly two million dollars. FNU President Dr. Susan Stone said in the statement, “This gratitude and respect for our birthplace led the Frontier Nursing University Board of Directors to make the decision at our July Board Meeting to honor Mary Breckinridge and the history of our institution by offering the Hyden, Kentucky, campus to Leslie County as a gift of goodwill.”

In a Facebook post, Leslie County Judge Executive William Lewis said negotiations to acquire the property has been ongoing for one year and the stained glass window was removed during the negotiations without notice.

“It seems to me like that you could make an argument that they’re just sort of off loading an asset that they don’t want or need anymore and they’re taking anything of value away from it," said Owens.

FNU has stated the window will not be returned to the campus in Hyden.

“It shows a disrespect for the people who live there I mean if you have negotiations ongoing you don’t start removing things," said Owens.

The property still belongs to FNU. It will be officially transferred to the county within the next 30 days.

