Advertisement

Floyd County church extends ministry as student virtual learning hub

Ridgepoint Church is welcoming students into its building to help them with the hurdles of virtual learning.
Ridgepoint Church is welcoming students into its building to help them with the hurdles of virtual learning.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Ridgepoint Church is extending its mission field, opening its doors to families in need to assist with the hurdles of virtual learning.

Pastor Clayton Case said the church wants to offer assistance to students and their parents, since Internet access and other hurdles may be presenting more challenges than they can handle as online learning becomes their reality for the foreseeable future.

“As a church, our goal is to partner with parents. In our kids' ministry, and as a whole, we like to partner with parents and help parents be the disciple-makers in their own families and give them the tools they need," Case said. “Well, this is just an extension of that.”

So, the church is open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday to give up to 20 students from grades six to 12 a space to learn. Volunteers with education and technology backgrounds are on-site to supervise and offer academic help if needed and the church is providing snacks and lunches for the students.

“We wanted to have an opportunity for kids to come together, to be together in a setting that would get them used to going back to school," said volunteer and retired Family Resources and Youth Service Center Coordinator Brian Akers. “And to be able to help each other, too. Because a lot of them have the same classes.”

Akers said he hopes to see more students and families take advantage of the opportunity because it is as much about the social connection as it is the WiFi connection.

“The needs that we have for students is much more than academic. It’s social. It’s just being together,” he said.

The students on-site Thursday said it is a nice change of pace from being home with their computers.

“When you get done at school you get to talk to your friends and you get to have all your friends around you. And it’s just really nice. But when you’re at home you don’t really get that. So, when we come here it gives us that environment back," said Prestonsburg High School senior Abbey Poe.

Case said the church parking lot will also serve as a WiFi hotspot, to extend its reach even more in the days to come. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines are in place.

Families can sign up for the service, free of charge, on the church website. The service is open to all families, not just church members.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A somber act; Cash Express continues yearly tradition of honoring first responders

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Cash Express honors first responders

News

Perry and Leslie Counties now offering same day COVID-19 test results

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
The same day testing will be processed at the new Pinnacle Lab in Leslie County.

National

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke about the removal of thousands of troops from Iraq as well as news of the day topics from his home state and Washington.

National

LIVE: Trump holds briefing from White House

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The president unleashed a barrage of tweets Thursday morning, some in an effort to change the subject, and others taking on the Woodward book head-on, defending his comments and charging the media with conspiring against him.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Corbin Arena slowly adding new shows to their schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Tickets are now on sale for two shows, including one for country music legend Travis Tritt at the end of September.

Regional

Trap baited with chicken set for Knoxville tiger on the loose

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Alivia Harris
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a tiger was spotted in East Knox County Wednesday night.

State

Health dept. reports 123 new COVID cases, three deaths in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 123 new COVID-19 cases from their update for Wednesday.

News

Death investigation underway in Martin County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It happened Wednesday night on Buckcreek Hill off Route 40.

State

Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff to honor COVID deaths, holds wreath-laying ceremony

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Thursday, September 10th and remain so until sunset on Wednesday, September 16th.