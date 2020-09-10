Family of COVID-19 victim reflect on 1,000 deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all know what a green light stands for in Kentucky. We turn our lights on every night to remember those that we have lost. For one family, those green lights have a deeper meaning.

WKYT first met Savannah Hash in April after her father-in-law died from contracting COVID-19 from an at-home physical therapist. Stanley Buckler would spend two weeks on a ventilator before passing away. His family said goodbye over Facetime.

Over 1,000 deaths later, she is now sending a message of love and support to those also dealing with loss.

“The hurt is still very much there and to know people are going through what we went though it is just completely heartbreaking,” said Hash. “Just stay strong and lean on your loved ones and your friends. That is what they are there for.”

Hash says moving forward has been difficult but seeing green lights lit on homes has been a nice reminder of her family member.

“It makes me sad because I start thinking on my father-in-law but it makes me happy to see people supporting us.”

