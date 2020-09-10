Family members worry as COVID 19 cases increase in Federal Prison, communication lacks

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Health officials in Clay County say there are still 44 active cases of COVID 19 at the Federal Correctional Institute in Manchester.

Since the pandemic began, FCI Manchester has had 144 cases, 127 inmates, and 17 guards.

While the Bureau of Prisons has its own way of reporting cases, local health officials and FCI Manchester health staff stay in contact.

“I would speak very highly of the medical staff at Manchester FCI at least for what we’re observing from the outside. They’re paying very close attention to the inmates who have tested positive,” said Cumberland Valley District Health Department Public Health Director Christie Green.

The cases at FCI Manchester are secluded to one cell block, something public health officials commend prison staff in their ability to isolate it.

“In one way the ability to cohort, as we call it, the individuals who are sick and or who are exposed or have come in contact, helps them to contain that spread and keep it from moving to the wider facility,” said Green.

While the prison reports cases on this website, family members with incarcerated inmates say the lines of communication are non-existent.

“We have no information from the prison at all. I’ve been trying to call over there every day for months and they don’t answer the phone at all,” said Annie, who did not want to give her last name out of fear of possible retaliation on her loved one who is incarcerated at FCI Manchester.

Before the COVID 19 outbreak, inmates were able to email or call once a day every day. But, Annie says that has stopped entirely.

“And none of this I am hearing directly, this is all second hand. I am on a Facebook group for loved ones of the inmates, and some of them are getting information, bits, and pieces, that’s the only way I get information,” she added.

The Bureau of Prisons issued a statement Thursday, outlining their restriction on communication and other efforts taken to slow the spread of COVID 19 in federal prisons.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is carefully monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As with any type of emergency situation, we carefully assess how to best ensure the safety of staff, inmates, and the public. All of the BOP facilities are implementing the BOP’s guidance on mitigating the spread of COVID-19 to include FCI Manchester. That guidance can be found on our website. Currently, FCI Manchester is on modified operations, which includes restrictions to phone and email access. This is being done as an additional measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. FCI Manchester will continue to closely monitor the situation and make appropriate modifications, as needed. However, inmates have access to stamps and writing supplies to write their family. Additionally, the inmates are provided two hot meals per day, with a total of three meals provided daily.

For those with loved one’s in the facility, they say their requests are simple.

“It would really be nice if they could just let us know what’s going on. If there are people going to the hospital and what precautions they’re taking,” said Annie, who again wants to stay anonymous.

