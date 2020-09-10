Advertisement

Family members worry as COVID 19 cases increase in Federal Prison, communication lacks

Health officials say FCI Manchester is taking the proper precautions.
FCI Manchester
FCI Manchester(WYMT)
By Will Puckett
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Health officials in Clay County say there are still 44 active cases of COVID 19 at the Federal Correctional Institute in Manchester.

Since the pandemic began, FCI Manchester has had 144 cases, 127 inmates, and 17 guards.

While the Bureau of Prisons has its own way of reporting cases, local health officials and FCI Manchester health staff stay in contact.

“I would speak very highly of the medical staff at Manchester FCI at least for what we’re observing from the outside. They’re paying very close attention to the inmates who have tested positive,” said Cumberland Valley District Health Department Public Health Director Christie Green.

The cases at FCI Manchester are secluded to one cell block, something public health officials commend prison staff in their ability to isolate it.

“In one way the ability to cohort, as we call it, the individuals who are sick and or who are exposed or have come in contact, helps them to contain that spread and keep it from moving to the wider facility,” said Green.

While the prison reports cases on this website, family members with incarcerated inmates say the lines of communication are non-existent.

“We have no information from the prison at all. I’ve been trying to call over there every day for months and they don’t answer the phone at all,” said Annie, who did not want to give her last name out of fear of possible retaliation on her loved one who is incarcerated at FCI Manchester.

Before the COVID 19 outbreak, inmates were able to email or call once a day every day. But, Annie says that has stopped entirely.

“And none of this I am hearing directly, this is all second hand. I am on a Facebook group for loved ones of the inmates, and some of them are getting information, bits, and pieces, that’s the only way I get information,” she added.

The Bureau of Prisons issued a statement Thursday, outlining their restriction on communication and other efforts taken to slow the spread of COVID 19 in federal prisons.

For those with loved one’s in the facility, they say their requests are simple.

“It would really be nice if they could just let us know what’s going on. If there are people going to the hospital and what precautions they’re taking,” said Annie, who again wants to stay anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
In a release Thursday morning, Frontier Nursing University announced it is donating its campus in Hyden to Leslie County.

News

Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Local health departments announce COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Thursday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky have reported hundreds of cases since the pandemic started back in March.

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear addresses Kentuckians about COVID-19

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Governor is expected to address the ongoing efforts to control the virus and other topics.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear: 805 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, 22 new deaths

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Corbin receives $15 million federal transportation Grant with the assistance of Mitch McConnell

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
McConnell assists with $15 million federal transportation grant for Corbin

News

One dead in Pulaski Co. car crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a car crash Thursday afternoon.

National

‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The president unleashed a barrage of tweets Thursday morning, some in an effort to change the subject, and others taking on the Woodward book head-on, defending his comments and charging the media with conspiring against him.

Forecast

Another warm day Friday, soggy weather arrives this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
We have another nice but warm day in-store before the soggy weather arrives this weekend.

News

Splash pad to open in Corbin for the first time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The Splash Pad will be open from 9 a.m. until dusk each day.