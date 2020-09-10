Death investigation underway in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Martin County are investigating following the discovery of a body in a tent.

It happened Wednesday night on Buckcreek Hill off Route 40.

The Martin County Coroner tells WYMT the victim is Ryan Jason Marcum, 36.

At this point, we don’t know how he died.

Marcum’s body was sent to the state medical examiners office for an autopsy.

Kentucky State Police and the coroner’s office are in charge of the investigation.

