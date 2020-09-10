Advertisement

Corbin receives $15 million federal transportation Grant with the assistance of Mitch McConnell

Senator Mitch McConnell visited south central Kentucky on Monday. McConnell first stopped at The Medical Center at Caverna, where he discussed CARES Act funding and it’s impact on the Commonwealth.
Senator Mitch McConnell visited south central Kentucky on Monday. McConnell first stopped at The Medical Center at Caverna, where he discussed CARES Act funding and it’s impact on the Commonwealth.(Brandon Jarrett)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Corbin received a $15,050,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell assisted with the process.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said “It was a privilege to work with Mayor Suzie Razmus and other local officials to secure the highly-competitive BUILD grant. By upgrading road conditions along U.S. 25W, we can help protect families and workers, ease traffic, and improve access to the nearby hospital. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly working with my friend Congressman Hal Rogers to put Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the national discussion, and I was proud to help deliver this result.”

Federal funding will be used to restore two miles of U.S. 25W between KY-727 and the Corbin KY-3041. The federal money will add four lanes, medians, and improve traffic flow.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Rasmus said “25W is a gateway for travel and tourism as well as a crucial access point for medical care in times of need. We are so grateful to Leader McConnell, Congressman Rogers, Secretary Chao, and everyone else who played a part in advancing this vitally important infrastructure improvement. In particular, I know that having Mitch McConnell as the Majority Leader of the US Senate is a huge advantage for our state, and I thank him for looking out for the needs of rural Kentucky. Supporting our community infrastructure projects helps us help ourselves as we navigate toward a brighter future in SE Kentucky.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
In a release Thursday morning, Frontier Nursing University announced it is donating its campus in Hyden to Leslie County.

News

Frontier Nursing donates campus in Hyden to Leslie County, community reacts

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Family members worry as COVID 19 cases increase in Federal Prison, communication lacks

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
FCI Manchester is nearing 150 cases of COVID 19, and now family members are asking for better communication.

News

Local health departments announce COVID-19 numbers, new deaths on Thursday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky have reported hundreds of cases since the pandemic started back in March.

State

Watch: Gov. Beshear addresses Kentuckians about COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Governor is expected to address the ongoing efforts to control the virus and other topics.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear: 805 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, 22 new deaths

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

One dead in Pulaski Co. car crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a car crash Thursday afternoon.

National

‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The president unleashed a barrage of tweets Thursday morning, some in an effort to change the subject, and others taking on the Woodward book head-on, defending his comments and charging the media with conspiring against him.

Forecast

Another warm day Friday, soggy weather arrives this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
We have another nice but warm day in-store before the soggy weather arrives this weekend.

News

Splash pad to open in Corbin for the first time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The Splash Pad will be open from 9 a.m. until dusk each day.