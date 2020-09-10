Corbin receives $15 million federal transportation Grant with the assistance of Mitch McConnell

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Corbin received a $15,050,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell assisted with the process.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said “It was a privilege to work with Mayor Suzie Razmus and other local officials to secure the highly-competitive BUILD grant. By upgrading road conditions along U.S. 25W, we can help protect families and workers, ease traffic, and improve access to the nearby hospital. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly working with my friend Congressman Hal Rogers to put Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the national discussion, and I was proud to help deliver this result.”

Federal funding will be used to restore two miles of U.S. 25W between KY-727 and the Corbin KY-3041. The federal money will add four lanes, medians, and improve traffic flow.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Rasmus said “25W is a gateway for travel and tourism as well as a crucial access point for medical care in times of need. We are so grateful to Leader McConnell, Congressman Rogers, Secretary Chao, and everyone else who played a part in advancing this vitally important infrastructure improvement. In particular, I know that having Mitch McConnell as the Majority Leader of the US Senate is a huge advantage for our state, and I thank him for looking out for the needs of rural Kentucky. Supporting our community infrastructure projects helps us help ourselves as we navigate toward a brighter future in SE Kentucky.”

