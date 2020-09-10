Corbin Arena slowly adding new shows to their schedule

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - As larger venues start to slowly re-open, one local arena is adding some upcoming shows to their schedule.

The Corbin Arena doors were closed for months due to the coronavirus, but officials there say that will not be the case much longer.

Kristina Balla, the general manager, says it might look a little different but she is just glad to have shows on the schedule.

“The past six months for us has been like it has been for everybody else we completely shut down. We had to postpone a lot of our events. It’s really hurt our industry just as a whole,” said Balla. "This venue affects the whole entire region and it affects all the businesses around us all the hotels all the restaurants not just here in Corbin but surrounding cities. "

Tickets are now on sale for two shows, including one for country music legend Travis Tritt at the end of September.

The arena can hold up to nearly 7,000 but due to the COVID-19 restrictions, officials will cap that amount to 2,000 for each event.

Balla says one thing that will be different is the way they sell tickets which now is a system called pod seating.

“The way we have it set up is nowhere in the building will you sit 6 feet in front behind or beside anybody so you have what you would call a pod,” said Balla. "Putting down neon yellow arrows and we blocked off staircases and in our box office made certain walkways that we didn’t necessarily have before. "

Balla says the first day the Travis Tritt show went on sale, they sold nearly 1,000 tickets which is half of the seats they have available.

Here you see what shows will be at The Corbin Arena.

