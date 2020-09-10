Advertisement

Appalachian Power requests fuel rate decrease for Virginia customers

(WDBJ)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) — Appalachian Power has requested a reduction in the fuel rate for its Virginia customers.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports the utility wants to reduce the current rate of 2.3 cents per kilowatt-hour to 1.999 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Officials with Appalachian Power said that would amount to $3.01 in savings for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month.

The utility company’s request was included in its annual fuel factor update with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, which determines whether the rate should be increased or lowered each year.

Appalachian Power serves customers in Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise County.

“Managing fuel costs is an important part of service delivery,” Chris Beam, Appalachian Power’s president and chief operating officer, said in a news release. “What we’ve witnessed over the past several months is a drop in natural gas costs. Our request before the SCC ensures that approximately $40 million in savings is passed along to our customers.”

According to the utility, fuel costs make up about 20 percent of a residential customer’s electric bill.

If approved, the reduced rate will take effect in November.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered rain chances possible later today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
While it will feel a little muggier today, it’s still not a bad forecast for early September.

Regional

Tiger spotted in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a tiger was spotted in East Knox County Wednesday night.

State

WATCH | Family of COVID-19 victim reflect on 1,000 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
For one family, those green lights have a deeper meaning.

State

BG firefighters walk 3.43 miles in honor of 343 firefighters who died in 911

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Latest News

News

County churches and businesses offering students a place to work

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

‘It’s about surviving right now’: One month in, local bar owner talks about Gov. Beshear’s restaurant curfew 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

BG firefighters walk 3.43 miles in honor of 343 firefighters who died in 911

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Friday will mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attack on the twin towers.

State

Family of COVID-19 victim reflect on 1,000 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
We all know what a green light stands for in Kentucky. We turn our lights on every night to remember those that we have lost. For one family, those green lights have a deeper meaning.

News

County churches and businesses offering students a place to work

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Harlan County School District receives help from its community as students learn virtually.

News

‘It’s about surviving right now’: One month in, local bar owner talks about Gov. Beshear’s restaurant curfew

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Brandon Shepherd, owner of Shep's Place, says the curfew cuts out the restaurant’s peak time and alcohol sales help keeps them afloat and keeps bartenders and servers employed.