Another warm day Friday, soggy weather arrives this weekend

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have another nice but warm day in-store before the soggy weather arrives this weekend.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We could see a few stray rain chances this evening, but most of us will stay on the dry side. We will hang onto a few clouds tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday we will see that mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s. A few stray rain chances are possible in the heat of the day, but those showers should clear up just in time for some Friday night football! A few clouds are possible with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s by kick-off. Overnight lows will cool off into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Forecast

Our next system moves into the mountains this weekend bringing soggy weather. We should only see about 1-1.5″ of rain from Saturday to Sunday evening. It looks like the heaviest rain will fall from Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

Highs both days will be in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-60s Saturday but Sunday night lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Extended Forecast

Cooler air moves in for the new week after that cold front moves out of the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday with lower humidity. A stray shower or two is possible, but we should mostly stay on the dry side.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s continue throughout much of the workweek. Stray rain chances are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday but none of those days look soggy at all.

