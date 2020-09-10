A somber act; Cash Express continues yearly tradition of honoring first responders

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a tradition that started the year following the 9/11 terror attacks.

“Just gratitude and thank you, for putting their lives on the line and everything they do for our nation,” said Glenda Hollins the manager at the Hazard Cash Express.

Cash Express countrywide delivers cakes and notes to first responders in honor of the lives lost, and men and women who put their lives on the line every day.

2020′s installment of this yearly tradition took on a different meaning as the country not only remembers the attacks on America but grapples with a worldwide health pandemic.

“Well, you really see the dangers that they are really putting their lives in by [being] out here, taking care of everyone else and running into the dangers that the ones who get to stay home do not,” added Hollins.

The cakes in years passed are reserved for first responders, however, in 2020 30 cakes were delivered and given to hospitals and health care employees.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cash Express did not handout cards this year, as they have in years past.

