Advertisement

A somber act; Cash Express continues yearly tradition of honoring first responders

30 cakes delivered to medical professionals and first responders.
Cash Express, Hazard KY
Cash Express, Hazard KY(Will Puckett)
By Will Puckett
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a tradition that started the year following the 9/11 terror attacks.

“Just gratitude and thank you, for putting their lives on the line and everything they do for our nation,” said Glenda Hollins the manager at the Hazard Cash Express.

Cash Express countrywide delivers cakes and notes to first responders in honor of the lives lost, and men and women who put their lives on the line every day.

2020′s installment of this yearly tradition took on a different meaning as the country not only remembers the attacks on America but grapples with a worldwide health pandemic.

“Well, you really see the dangers that they are really putting their lives in by [being] out here, taking care of everyone else and running into the dangers that the ones who get to stay home do not,” added Hollins.

The cakes in years passed are reserved for first responders, however, in 2020 30 cakes were delivered and given to hospitals and health care employees.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cash Express did not handout cards this year, as they have in years past.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead in Pulaski Co. car crash

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a car crash Thursday afternoon.

National

‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The president unleashed a barrage of tweets Thursday morning, some in an effort to change the subject, and others taking on the Woodward book head-on, defending his comments and charging the media with conspiring against him.

Forecast

Another warm day Friday, soggy weather arrives this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
We have another nice but warm day in-store before the soggy weather arrives this weekend.

News

Splash pad to open in Corbin for the first time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The Splash Pad will be open from 9 a.m. until dusk each day.

Latest News

News

Perry and Leslie Counties now offering same day COVID-19 test results

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
The same day testing will be processed at the new Pinnacle Lab in Leslie County.

National

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke about the removal of thousands of troops from Iraq as well as news of the day topics from his home state and Washington.

News

Floyd County church extends ministry as student virtual learning hub

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Ridgepoint Church is on a mission to meet a community need, opening its doors to students as they come up against virtual learning hurdles.

National

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Corbin Arena slowly adding new shows to their schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Tickets are now on sale for two shows, including one for country music legend Travis Tritt at the end of September.

Regional

Trap baited with chicken set for Knoxville tiger on the loose

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Alivia Harris
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a tiger was spotted in East Knox County Wednesday night.