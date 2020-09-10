80-year-old woman to overcome fear of heights on Gatlinburg SkyBridge

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyBridge announced they would share a live video Wednesday as an 80-year-old woman attempts to overcome her fear of heights by walking across the bridge.

The woman is a Dollywood host and she says crossing the bridge is on her “bucket list.”

Officials originally planned to livestream the occasion, but the woman requested privacy to complete the task.

“We decided that it would be best to not put focus or pressure on her via video and simply allow her to focus on crossing the SkyBridge at her own pace and time,” said a SkyLift Park spokesperson.

