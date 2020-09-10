Advertisement

80-year-old woman to overcome fear of heights on Gatlinburg SkyBridge

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge announced they would share a live video Wednesday as an 80-year-old woman attempts to overcome her fear of heights by walking across the bridge.
Longest pedestrian suspension bridge to open in Gatlinburg/ Source: Gatlinburg Sky Lift
Longest pedestrian suspension bridge to open in Gatlinburg/ Source: Gatlinburg Sky Lift(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyBridge announced they would share a live video Wednesday as an 80-year-old woman attempts to overcome her fear of heights by walking across the bridge.

The woman is a Dollywood host and she says crossing the bridge is on her “bucket list.”

Officials originally planned to livestream the occasion, but the woman requested privacy to complete the task.

“We decided that it would be best to not put focus or pressure on her via video and simply allow her to focus on crossing the SkyBridge at her own pace and time,” said a SkyLift Park spokesperson.

You can follow the SkyLiftPark on Facebook here for updates and more information about the park.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Appalachian Power requests fuel rate decrease for Virginia customers

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WJHL News Staff
According to the utility, fuel costs make up about 20 percent of a residential customer’s electric bill.

Forecast

Scattered rain chances possible later today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
While it will feel a little muggier today, it’s still not a bad forecast for early September.

Regional

Tiger spotted in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a tiger was spotted in East Knox County Wednesday night.

State

WATCH | Family of COVID-19 victim reflect on 1,000 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
For one family, those green lights have a deeper meaning.

State

BG firefighters walk 3.43 miles in honor of 343 firefighters who died in 911

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Latest News

News

County churches and businesses offering students a place to work

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

‘It’s about surviving right now’: One month in, local bar owner talks about Gov. Beshear’s restaurant curfew 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

State

BG firefighters walk 3.43 miles in honor of 343 firefighters who died in 911

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Friday will mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attack on the twin towers.

State

Family of COVID-19 victim reflect on 1,000 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
We all know what a green light stands for in Kentucky. We turn our lights on every night to remember those that we have lost. For one family, those green lights have a deeper meaning.

News

County churches and businesses offering students a place to work

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Harlan County School District receives help from its community as students learn virtually.

News

‘It’s about surviving right now’: One month in, local bar owner talks about Gov. Beshear’s restaurant curfew

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Brandon Shepherd, owner of Shep's Place, says the curfew cuts out the restaurant’s peak time and alcohol sales help keeps them afloat and keeps bartenders and servers employed.