Advertisement

Watch: Governor Beshear holds Wednesday COVID-19 news conference

Gov. Beshear gives Kentuckians an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives Kentuckians an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear is giving his Wednesday COVID-19 update.

You can watch that live below:

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

KSP investigating deadly Whitley County crash

Updated: moments ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
KSP says the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on Cumberland Falls Highway.

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams talks election in Floyd County

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Adams spoke about the expanded option to vote in person this general election.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 166,000 in Tennessee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

Few rain chances return Thursday, muggy weather continues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Scattered rain chances start to return tomorrow and increase heading into the weekend.

Latest News

News

Drug usage increasing in Letcher County 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Another piece of the puzzle: Kentucky 15 project set to cross of another milestone

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Morton Boulevard bridge opens to traffic

News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron presenting Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalia Martinez
Attorney General Daniel Cameron to present Breonna Taylor case findings to Grand Jury

News

Letcher County grocery store cuts costs by adding solar panels

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The renovation project was funded by a more than $127,000 grant from the USDA Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, and from financing from the Mountain Association.

Regional

Lanes clear after plane takes off from I-640

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knoxville Fire Department said a plane made an emergency landing on I-640 Wednesday morning.

State

Health dept. reports 62 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington; post-Labor Day spike anticipated

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases from their update for Tuesday