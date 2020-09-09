Union representing some UK employees still seeking change in COVID-19 response

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of a union representing some employees at the University of Kentucky say they are still waiting to see changes in administrators' COVID-19 response, as well as a meeting with President Eli Capilouto.

United Campus Workers say they have been hoping for a seat at the table since the idea of students being back on campus started to be planned.

The union has and is still requesting the university to allow those that can work from home be granted that permission, as well as hazard pay for some employees, especially those in facilities who clean university buildings. The group has also called for more testing and meetings with campus leaders.

The university said some meetings have been held with graduate students who are members of the union, but no other meetings have been scheduled as of Tuesday.

Matt Heil is the circulation manager inside a library on campus. He worked from home in the spring with the pandemic started and says there is no reason he and others should not be allowed to again. He is now working behind a piece of plexiglass.

“I’m definitely still worried everyday and I feel like I have to be hyper-aware of what is going on around me everyday to try to stay safe.”

A spokesperson with the university says employees working from home is decided by unit or department.

The union held a meeting Tuesday to further discuss the needs they would like to see met.

The university is handling 484 active cases.

Leaders say they are still waiting for a meeting with President Capilouto.

