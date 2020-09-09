Advertisement

Two dead in two separate motorcycle crashes in Clay County

(MGN)
By Paige Noel
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people died in two separate motorcycle crashes in Clay County.

Clay County Coroner Jared Becknell said that the motorcycle accidents occurred on two separate days on Highway 11 between Manchester and Barbourville.

Both motorcyclists did not have passengers.

The two men that died were Eric Kirby and Jay Evuner. Both funerals will be held at London Funeral Home.

By Paige Noel
Tuesday the academy posted on Facebook that the first case was a staff member and that person is quarantined and recovering.

