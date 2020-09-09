Two dead in two separate motorcycle crashes in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people died in two separate motorcycle crashes in Clay County.

Clay County Coroner Jared Becknell said that the motorcycle accidents occurred on two separate days on Highway 11 between Manchester and Barbourville.

Both motorcyclists did not have passengers.

The two men that died were Eric Kirby and Jay Evuner. Both funerals will be held at London Funeral Home.

