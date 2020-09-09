The Appalachian Center for the Arts adds three shows to fall calendar

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is ready to fill the stage with entertainment.

The App announced three shows for October, giving people a chance to enjoy in-person entertainment again.

“We’re really excited to have the acts that we have happening in October," said Executive Director Robin Irwin. "And all seating is social-distanced, masks are mandatory, but people need to gather.”

The shows are all organized with social distancing in mind, so they will be hosted at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Irwin said gathering in person is what performance is all about and it was important to find ways to provide that.

Kevin Prater Band will take the stage October 3 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets for the local bluegrass artist are $15.

The Cleverlys, a comedy music group, is set to visit Pikeville October 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets for that show are $25,

The center is then offering something a little different on October 17. Rocky Horror Picture Show will be streamed at the arena with a live shadow theatre experience. The interactive show will be an interactive experience for audience members 18 and older and tickets are $15.

“We’re really excited,” said Director of Education and Outreach Erick Buckley. “We are getting to do three shows during this time and do it in a way that is responsible.”

Buckley and Irwin said the events offer a little something for everyone.

Tickets are now available using a new, cheaper ticket system.

