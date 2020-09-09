Advertisement

The Appalachian Center for the Arts adds three shows to fall calendar

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Center for the Arts is ready to fill the stage with entertainment.

The App announced three shows for October, giving people a chance to enjoy in-person entertainment again.

“We’re really excited to have the acts that we have happening in October," said Executive Director Robin Irwin. "And all seating is social-distanced, masks are mandatory, but people need to gather.”

The shows are all organized with social distancing in mind, so they will be hosted at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

Irwin said gathering in person is what performance is all about and it was important to find ways to provide that.

Kevin Prater Band will take the stage October 3 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets for the local bluegrass artist are $15.

The Cleverlys, a comedy music group, is set to visit Pikeville October 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets for that show are $25,

The center is then offering something a little different on October 17. Rocky Horror Picture Show will be streamed at the arena with a live shadow theatre experience. The interactive show will be an interactive experience for audience members 18 and older and tickets are $15.

“We’re really excited,” said Director of Education and Outreach Erick Buckley. “We are getting to do three shows during this time and do it in a way that is responsible.”

Buckley and Irwin said the events offer a little something for everyone.

Tickets are now available using a new, cheaper ticket system.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two dead in two separate motorcycle crashes in Clay County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Both motorcyclists did not have passengers.

News

Pike County Tourism ‘wading through’ pandemic 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

The Appalachian Center for the Arts adds three shows to fall calendar

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Appalachian Challenge Academy reports COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Tuesday the academy posted on Facebook that the first case was a staff member and that person is quarantined and recovering.

Latest News

News

Pike County Tourism ‘wading through’ pandemic on the heels of highest recorded year of tourist spending 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Pike County Tourism ‘wading through’ pandemic on the heels of highest recorded year of tourist spending

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Pike County Tourism saw $105 million in tourist spending in 2019. But how does that look as the pandemic cuts into those profits?

News

Letcher County grocery store cuts costs by adding solar panels 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Letcher County grocery store cuts costs by adding solar panels 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Additional help coming for unemployed Kentuckians, many still waiting on appointments 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

President Trump lists Daniel Cameron as possible Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced 20 names he would consider as possible Supreme Court nominees in the future.