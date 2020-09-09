Advertisement

Pike County Tourism ‘wading through’ pandemic on the heels of highest recorded year of tourist spending

Officials with Pike County Tourism are confident that tourism will be waiting after the pandemic.
Officials with Pike County Tourism are confident that tourism will be waiting after the pandemic.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County wrapped 2019 by bringing in more tourism money than ever recorded.

With tourist spending more than $105 million dollars, that is a $6 million dollar increase compared to 2018. Pike County Tourism Executive Director, Tony Tackett, said the county is seeing a response to the hard work spent on highlighting all it has to offer.

“We’re seeing people wanting to get out of the field of the city. They’re looking to be out in a rural area," said Tackett.

But with the pandemic filling the books for 2020, cutting down the allocated taxes from restaurant sales and lodging, Tackett says the county will see a dip in its budget this year.

“Tourism, compared to last year, is down half. No other way to put it. But patience, diligent work, grassroots will get us back to where we were," said Tackett.

He said his office is still pushing efforts for bringing in tourism as the pandemic continues, using social media and mailing brochures.

“It’s the diligent work that goes into that. You can never project one year to the next, as this year," he said. "But we can sure look at the outlook of what we’ve done and know that we can accomplish it again.”

Tackett said the groundwork for making the area a tourist destination is always ongoing. From digital work, to the motorcoach trips of the past, paired with the relationships built and stories shared over the years, he says the efforts are not threatened by the current financial hardship hitting the tourism industry.

“Not being ‘Woe is we,’ you know? We are used to struggles," he said. "We’re used to pulling our pants legs up and wading through water.”

He is already looking forward to booking visitors for 2021.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Letcher County grocery store cuts costs by adding solar panels 4:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

News

Letcher County grocery store cuts costs by adding solar panels 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

News

Additional help coming for unemployed Kentuckians, many still waiting on appointments 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

State

President Trump lists Daniel Cameron as possible Supreme Court nominee

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced 20 names he would consider as possible Supreme Court nominees in the future.

Latest News

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky have hundreds of reported cases since the pandemic started back in March.

State

Additional help coming for unemployed Kentuckians, many still waiting on appointments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The additional $400 for three weeks was designed to extend at least part of the $600 a week that expired in July.

Regional

KSP investigating deadly Whitley County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
KSP says the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on Cumberland Falls Highway.

News

Morehead State University Police investigating alleged sexual assault

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the university, a female student said she was sexually assaulted around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the elevator of Alumni Tower.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 16 new COVID-19 deaths, Kentucky surpasses 1,000 total deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Secretary of State Michael Adams talks election in Floyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Adams spoke about the expanded option to vote in person this general election.