Morehead State University Police investigating alleged sexual assault

Morehead State University Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on campus.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ) – Morehead State University Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault on campus.

According to the university, a female student said she was sexually assaulted around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the elevator of Alumni Tower.

The woman described her assailant as having a dark complexion and dark hair. She said he’s about 5 feet 10 and was wearing a black Nike hoodie and dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSUPD officer at 606-783-2035.

